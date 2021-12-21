QUINCY — The City of Quincy has updated their hours for the upcoming holidays, both for City Hall and for other city services.
City Hall will be closed on Friday and Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday, and will reopen for regular business hours on Tuesday. The offices will also be closed on Dec. 31 for the New Year holiday, and reopen on Monday, Jan. 3 for regular hours.
Central Services will also be closed on these same dates.
Garbage and recycling will pick up on Christmas Eve, but there will be no pick-up on Monday or on New Year’s Eve. The routes normally picked up on Dec. 27 will be picked up on Dec. 28, and the normal Dec. 31 pick-up will be picked up on Jan. 3.
Quincy Transit Lines will stop running at 4 p.m. on Friday, and will not operate on Saturday. Buses will resume operating on Monday, and will run their normal schedules over the New Year’s holiday.
