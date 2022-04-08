QUINCY — Some properties in Quincy could get a facelift.
City staff are recommending the investment of about $233,000 from Quincy’s Small Rental Rehab Program to the rehabilitation or construction of 15 area properties over the next year.
The city has allocated $1 million in general funds to the program over four years.
A maximum of $250,000 would be dispensed annually but Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said any leftover amount would roll over to the next year.
“The principle here is that we have 1400 vacant residential units out there west of 18th Streets and the idea was to figure out a way to get those vacant units into production as habitable houses and so that was the selling point going into council,” Bevelheimer said.
The goal was to recommend and approve the first round of application by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
Community Development Planner Sheri Reller had said that some potential applicants weren’t able to compile the paperwork by the deadline.
Staff received 12 applications seeking a total of about $311,000 from the city against a private investment of about $879,000.
Of the 12 proposals, 10 were recommended by staff.
A $40,000 request from A and B Properties LLC was rejected because the targeted property on the 1100 block of State has six units on it.
A $20,000 request from Redbird Real Estate Holdings LLC for renovations to a 4-unit property at North Ninth Street was disqualified because the property lies within one of Quincy’s tax increment financing districts.
“But (Redbird) would be eligible if we brought back the downtown rental rehab,” Reller said.
The rehabilitation program within the city’s TIF districts ran from 2015 to 2020 at $100,000 a year and was responsible for the renovation of 32 upper story units.
Staff also agreed to amend a request from Andy and Dana Caley for renovations to a three-unit property on 426 S. 8th.
Because the third floor of the building was not up to code, staff agreed to finance renovations to two units at a cost of $30,000 against an owner investment of about $85,000.
The other recommendations include a $20,000 request for a new single-family unit at 1139 Hutmacher, two $40,000 requests for a pair of two-unit constructions on the 1300 block of Elm, a $20,000 request for renovations on two units at 110 S. 11th, a $13,138 request for improvements to two units at 412 S. 12th, a $10,600 request for renovations to a single-family residence on 1016 N. 17th, a $20,000 request for renovations to a single-family residence at 1343 S. 12th, a $20,000 request for improvements to a single-family residence at 1608 Cherry and a $20,000 request for rehabilitation to a single-family residence at 615 Ohio.
Bevelheimer said the Quincy City Council is expected to vote on the recommendations on Monday.
