QUINCY — The city of Quincy is planning to apply for a $3.8 million Public Transportation Capital Assistance Grant under the Illinois Department of Transportation.
During Monday’s Quincy City Council meeting, the council authorized the submittal of an application for the grant, which would fund the relocation of Quincy Transit Lines’ transfer point from Seventh to Eighth on Jersey to Six to Seventh on Jersey.
Transit director Marty Stegeman said this project would require the rebuilding of a parking lot, some land acquisition on the west end of the site and off-street parking for the city’s buses, which currently is a safety issue.
“It would also include better handicapped access, it would include a space for potentially trail ways in that location, there would be a covered walkway with seating and electronic signing designating where the buses are located,” Stegeman said.
There would be no local match in funding for the project, he added.
Applications are due at the end of August.
During Monday’s Central Services Committee meeting, the committee recommended the low bid on a resurfacing project on Elm Street from Sixth to Seventh.
Two bids were received from Rees Construction and Laverdiere Construction with the option of doing the street with all concrete or asphalt.
Senior Project Engineer Steve Bange said Rees came in with the low bid of about $950,000 for a concrete project, which was below the city’s estimate.