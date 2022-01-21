City to evaluate new recycling models due to growing subsidies

QUINCY — The cost to maintain Quincy’s decade-old recycling fleet is prompting city officials to explore other options to provide reliable and affordable recycling services for residents.
Quincy Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said the city uses three trucks for its curbside recycling program: two eight-year-old vehicles and one 10-year-old vehicle. And fleet maintenance on these trucks has required subsidies from the general fund and garbage surplus.
“We’re clearly not at a crisis by any stretch,” Mays said. “(But) we’ve been subsidizing (recycling) ever since we started it, I think.”
In the 2019 fiscal year, the recycle fund required a $498,000 general fund subsidy. In fiscal 2020, the subsidy was projected to be about $361,000 and Mays estimated that there would be a roughly $315,000 subsidy for the current fiscal year.
Mays said the city believes it’s right to offer a recycling program to its residents but a direct curbside pick-up program may not be the most cost-efficient method.
“Given the age of the fleet and the increased maintenance costs, it’s an appropriate question to be asking,” Mays said. “If we’re going to continue with recycling, is the current model sustainable?”
During Tuesday’s Central Services Committee meeting, Mays suggested having recycling drop-off sites in each ward. Alderman Tony Sassen, R-4, said he suggested using the city’s fire stations as possible locations.
Mays said central services was the committee where he wanted to begin these discussions ahead of the upcoming fiscal 2023 budget season.
“I’m seeing more alleys in our future and I want to make them last as long as I can because I’d rather see our infrastructure dollars go to our streets,” Mays said.
The city has explored privatization garbage and recycling options twice — most recently in 2019 when the city entered contracts for landfill and recycled materials drop off and yard waste collection. That year the city started a opt-in recycling program where households pay $5 per month for curbside recycling pickup.
The first proposal to privatize trash and recycling services was first proposed by former Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore. That proposal saw significant public opposition, which is how the city introduced its own garbage tote for residents while maintaining the garbage sticker system for those that wish to use it.
Garbage stickers are now $1.50 for small bags and $3 for large bags.
