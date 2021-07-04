QUINCY — City officials are planning to hold a tree sale this fall for the first time in four years.
During Thursday’s Quincy Tree Commission meeting, chairman Sarah Fernandez said there were plans to host a sale in 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
But this April, the commission discussed the prospect of holding a sale in 2022 and agreed to order fewer trees and charge a higher price.
The program allows Quincy residents to buy trees at a reduced costs to plant along city right of way adjacent to their properties.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the last time the tree commission sponsored a street tree sale was in the fall of 2017. But this year, the plan is to purchase around 50 trees.
“I think when we had 70 trees, we had trouble getting rid of the last batch,” Bevelheimer said.
The city will use its social media and website to promote the sale and compile a list of citizens interested in purchasing trees, Bevelheimer added.
The tentative plan is to put the bid out for the trees in mid-October and award the contract by the end of October so the trees can be put into the ground in early November, Bevelheimer said.