QUINCY — Several senior living facilities in the area have increased the number of vaccinated residents and staff members due in part to a federal program aimed at establishing vaccination clinics.
The Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a federal agreement with CVS and Walgreens to provide COVID-19 vaccines to long-term care facilities at no cost, is helping vaccination clinics at more than 70,000 facilities.
On Tuesday, Cedarhurst of Quincy held its first vaccination clinic. By the end of the vaccination period, 19 residents and 16 staff members were vaccinated.
Angie Keeven, Cedarhurst Senior Living chief wellness officer, said Cedarhurst in Quincy was one of five Cedarhurst facilities to hold a vaccination clinic last week. Every facility will host three clinics, which will give residents two different opportunities to receive the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s a well-oiled machine at this point,” Keeven said.
To encourage more residents to participate, Cedarhurst launched an education campaign to dispel any misinformation about the side effects of the vaccine.
“There’s a lot of misinformation about the vaccines, and we had a lot of staff with questions about the vaccine,” Keeven said. “We had a huge education campaign around the vaccine because we didn’t want people to get or not get the vaccine from that (misinformation.)”
St. Vincent’s Home said via a social media post Jan. 4 that it had received COVID-19 vaccines from CVS.
Katie Bowen, Good Samaritan Home assistant director of nursing, said its first clinic was Jan. 26 and a second was Feb. 6. Its last clinic will be on Feb. 27. The number of vaccinated residents and staff was not available Friday.
As of Wednesday, 82% of residents and 38% of staff at Sunset Home have been vaccinated, according to staff.