QUINCY — Private counsel was appointed for a Quincy man charged in the 2019 death of a 20-year-old man.
Carlos Williams, 57, had been represented by Public Defenders John Citro and Vanessa Pratt. However, Citro was found to have a conflict of interest in the case during a status hearing last month.
During a status hearing, Judge Roger Thomson accepted the appointment of Nick Rober to represent Williams alongside Pratt.
Williams is accused of strangling Orlando Smith between May 27 and 30, 2019. Smith's body was found May 30 in the 200 block of Koch's Lane.
Williams was arrested Nov. 19, 2019, and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.
Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, said now that Rober is appointed, both sides will figure out when to set a trial date once Rober has had time to review the file and look at the evidence.