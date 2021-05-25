QUINCY — The Quincy Plan Commission recommended a special permit on Tuesday that would allow Carter’s Coffee Bar to construct another specialty drink shop at the northwest corner of North Seventh and Broadway.
The petitioner is seeking develop three properties at the intersection into a drive-thru coffee shop. The fourth site would remain as an existing parking lot.
Ciara Weese, co-owner of Carter’s Coffee, said the hope is that an additional location will alleviate some of the congestion on Maine Street.
“Obviously, we have been overwhelmed by the congestion that’s been on Maine and we felt we need another coffee shop to support the Quincy area so we’re just asking for another drive-thru permit so we can continue to develop the Quincy area and continue to provide Carter’s Coffee,” Weese said.
Weese added that she has had to hire more employees to improve service times. If a new shop were to open, she added that there would be additional parking and a walk-up window for customers who have ordered their drinks in advance.
A staff review of the proposal cited traffic congestion and corresponding safety issues as the most significant concern.
Multiple city departments have received complaints about vehicles blocking stretches of Maine Street waiting to order, according to the review. Neighboring businesses also have complained about their parking lots’ accessibility as well as drivers using their lots to turn around and get in line at the shop.
Quincy Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays, who voted against the permit, said if the new shop is as successful as the Maine Street location, there may not be any options to alleviate any potential traffic problems.
Plan Commission Chair Julie Brink argued that Carter’s Coffee Bar is not the only business that has dealt with traffic issue and some have come back with additions that continue to create traffic problems for residents.
“To single out a single business that’s successful, I think we either address them all or address none,” Brink said.
In addition, city staff said they would like to see the drive-thru lane shifted closer to the western property line to accommodate more cars and the installation of an island at the exits of the property to prevent both exit lanes from turning in the same direction.
At the new site, vehicular traffic would enter and exit through North Seventh.
Staff ultimately supported the permit request.
According to the city code, a minimum of 11 stacking spaces must be provide for a drive-thru window. The Carter’s Coffee proposal incorporates a two-lane entrance that merges into a one-lane drive-through that would accommodate 16 vehicles.