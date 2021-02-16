QUINCY — Over the past few days, most of the country has been hit with freezing temperatures along with snow and ice. Quincy hasn’t been spared, and it has taken a toll on the city’s infrastructure.
A few hours after a water main broke under the parking lot of the Quincy Mall on Monday, filling the intersection at 33rd and Broadway with water, a second line broke at 22nd and Vermont, causing issues for residents in that neighborhood.
Tuesday afternoon saw crews responding to a third major break, this time at 10th and Maine.
Quincy’s City Engineer, Jeffrey Conte, said his crews are working on the problems as they come up.
“There’s not really a way to predict it before it happens,” Conte said. “We just have to be ready to respond.”
Along with the problems of trying to work in the sub-freezing temperatures alone, Conte said his repair teams have to battle to keep their equipment running.
“Obviously our equipment has hoses and water running through them,” he said. “Keeping equipment from freezing up, on top of just having people out there in the cold is a fight.”
On Tuesday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for all 102 counties in the state.
“I have directed my administration to use all resources at our disposal to keep our communities safe amid dangerous and ongoing winter weather,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We are in communication with local governments to ensure they have the support they need in disaster response and recovery operations.”
The statement also says the state government has reached out to federal agencies to request assistance where needed.
Pritzker’s office also encourages all Illinois residents to be good neighbors to one another, checking on those that may need more assistance, in particular the elderly.
“I urge all Illinoisans to take this extreme weather seriously,” the governor said in the released statement.
Conte said that his office continues to work with the city’s Central Services to get streets affected by the breaks cleared.
“We want to get the plows out to clear the slush and mess, and to make sure the storm drains stay clear,” he said.
If you notice any water flowing in the streets, Conte said to call City Hall during regular business hours at 217-228-4500, or the non-emergency line for the Quincy Police Department, 217-222-9360 after hours.