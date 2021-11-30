QUINCY — The subdivision of 3200 Broadway, the site of the former Shopko building, into two parcels should open the door for a new commercial use opportunity in Quincy.
However, city staff members are uncertain of what form that will take.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said that a developer had a prospect of purchasing an out-lot and asked if it would be possible to establish one at 3200 Broadway.
“It’s obviously large enough to accommodate a small commercial business,” Bevelheimer said.
However, he added that the city doesn’t know what the developer’s end goal for the lot will be.
The City Council concurred with the Plan Commission’s and city staff’s recommendation for the subdivision on Monday.
The separated lot, Lot 1, would be about 14,000 square feet and would sit between Panda Express and Mi Jalapeno. It currently is striped for a parking lot and provides ingress and egress to Lot 2.
A similar measure had been taken to open the Panda Express restaurant.
Bevelheimer said during last week’s Plan Commission meeting that there were conversations with the owner of the Shopko building, which has been closed since 2019, and the owner of the new lot about parking availability.
If the Shopko building was used for a non-retail purpose in the future, parking requirements would be significantly reduced.
If the Shopko building were to be used for full retail, Bevelheimer said a developer could seek a waiver for 20% of the parking space requirements. Anything higher than that would require the Zoning Board of Appeals to sign off on the proposal.
“This out-lot sale is part of a bigger picture but we’ve not had discussions about what that means for the future of the (Shopko) building,” Bevelheimer said.
