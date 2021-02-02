QUINCY — Adams County’s Legislative and Judicial Committee recommended the permanent relocation of the county’s Lima Township Hall polling location to Lima Village Hall, 419 N. Washington St., to the county board on Tuesday.
Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said the township hall is extremely small and the relocation to the more spacious village hall last year was well-received by voters.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the county board agreed last month to relocate polling places St. Vincent’s Home and the Illinois Veterans Home to the Illinois National Guard Armory, 702 Koch’s Lane, and relocate Good Samaritan Home’s polling location to Trinity United Church of Christ, 2020 S. 24th. The changes were estimated to affect 3,500 to 4,000 voters.
Pending county board approval, the Lima polling location change will take affect for the consolidated election on April 6. Niekamp said all affected residents will be notified ahead of the election.
The committee also recommended to close the county clerk’s office to all non-election-related business on Feb. 22 and primary election day on Feb. 23.
As of Tuesday, Niekamp said 383 residents have cast ballots for the primary election.