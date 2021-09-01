QUINCY — A finalized ordinance establishing a registry for residential rental property owners in Quincy is expected to come before the city council later this month.
On Wednesday, the Residential Rental Property Registration Committee conducted its fifth meeting to make additional revisions to the ordinance.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the committee will spend the next week putting the finishing touches on the ordinance, which should be presented to the city council for a first reading in September.
“I’m going to be fine with going through three readings,” Troup said. “If the alderman want to fast track it or something like that, we can talk about it at a meeting but I’m not anticipating that.”
One revision that the committee reached consensus on was changing effective date of the ordinance from Jan. 1 to the date of passage. Penalties imposed for noncompliance, however, would begin on Jan. 1.
Committee member Janet Conover, who represents the Safe and Liveable Housing Committee, suggested an amendment to a provision that would require the city to maintain an inspection checklist that provides the majority of the items the city checks for during an inspection. The checklist also would show whether it’s the landlord’s or tenant’s responsibility to bring specific items into compliance.
Conover said there should be a line that states the landlords is to distribute the inspection checklist to tenants. The committee agreed to add this language.
“This is not saying that it is a violation if it is not done or must be or even how to do it,” Conover said. “It is just to distribute the inspection checklist to tenants in some way.”
Father Joe Zimmerman, chairman of the Quincy Safe and Liveable Housing Committee, proposed displaying copies of the minimum housing complaint form and the inspection checklist in the lobby of the city hall and in the waiting room of the planning department, which city staff did not object to.
Conover also proposed a non-discrimination clause regarding the renting or lease of a rental property and an amendment prohibiting retaliation. The committee reached consensus to refer both of these items to the city’s legal department to make sure the language aligns with the existing state and federal laws.
The committee also discussed the possibility of modifying language stating that the new owner of a rental property must register the property or update the existing registration within 30 days of the sale if he or she does not immediately occupy the property.
Members of the public also raised concerns about whether it should be the owner’s or the tenant’s responsibility to provide trash and garbage receptacles, particularly for single-family residences.
Although the committee is not expected to meet again, Troup said these concerns will be addressed.