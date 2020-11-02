QUINCY — An ordinance committing 25% of Quincy’s local cannabis sales tax to the fix-or-flatten program was recommended to the City Council during a joint meeting between the Quincy Neighborhood Beautification and Finance committees Monday.
The ordinance initially was proposed by Alderwoman Tonia McKiernan during the city council’s Oct. 19 meeting. Following its recommendation, the council had a first reading of the ordinance during its meeting.
Bruce Alford, assistant corporation council, said a portion of the 3% municipal cannabis retailer’s occupation tax could offer a permanent funding solution to the fix-or-flatten program, which would marry into suggestions from the Quincy Neighborhood Beautification Report that was reviewed during the joint meeting.
According to the beautification report, the city addressed 41 fix-or-flatten properties between the 2016 and 2019 fiscal years: 25 were demolished by the city at a cost of $230,000, seven were demolished by the property owners and 10 were secured or rehabilitated by the property owners.
In 2018 alone, the city council authorized the pursuit of 20 unsafe and dangerous properties at an estimated cost of $200,000: $40,000 for legal expenses and $160,000 for demolition.
Jeff Mays, director of administrative services, said funding a piece of demolition, legal and landfill expenses could help sustain this impactful program.
“You guys are still going to have to help out on some of these other things but it’s going to give us a good start,” Mays said.
The beautification report recommends that the fix-or-flatten program needs a dedicated and guaranteed funding source to maintain a consistent effort to reduce blighted structures. The recommended goal should be $200,000, which would allow the the city to double the annual number of blighted properties the program can address.
Although he couldn’t provide an exact figure, Mays said the tax revenue could help to cover up to a third of total annual costs of the program.