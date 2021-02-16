PITTSFIELD — Area communities are being asked to conserve electricity in the wake of a nationwide cold spell that kept temperatures below zero in Western Illinois.
A news release from Ameren Illinois asked customers to take steps to reduce electricity usage until further notice.
“Our grid is performing well,” George Justice Ameren Illinois vice president of electric operations, said in the release. “However, conserving electricity usage will help others across the state and region and also help customers save money. We appreciate our customers’ support and understanding as we work together to lessen the strain on the nationwide energy delivery system and get through this record cold spell.”
Ameren Illinois encourages residents to set thermostats to 68 degrees or lower, turn thermostats down at night while sleeping, turn off or unplug non-essential appliances, avoid using large appliances like ovens or dryers and reduce temperature settings on electric water heaters.
The city of Pittsfield warned residents about the effect of the cold front on natural gas prices over the last four days.
According to a news release sent Tuesday, natural gas prices experienced a 7,500% increase between Friday and Saturday prices, which will cause the city to spend more for natural gas over the last four days than it will spend in the other 361 days of the year combined.
Although Pittsfield officials are working with state and federal lawmakers to counter this pricing, customers are asked to reduce their natural gas use over the next week. If there is no state or federal relief, the natural gas prices could be reflected on utility bills for April and May, the release said.
Pittsfield residents already have been dealing with an over 400% transportation rate increase imposed by the pipeline serving the community, Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Co., in the fall of 2019. The rate increase, which affects the transportation fee but not the price of natural gas, went into effect last March.
Pittsfield and several other municipalities are contesting the transportation rate changes. Should any aspect of the city’s opposition be successful, Panhandle would refund any excess charges, plus accrued interest, imposed as of March 2020, according to a news release from the city.
Representatives from Panhandle Eastern Pipe Line Company could not immediately be reached for comment.