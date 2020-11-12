STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — After 23 years of service, the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri hit a milestone of $10 million in charitable funds distributed to nonprofit organizations.
The foundation was founded in Nov. 1997 and will observe its 23rd anniversary Nov. 26. Grants first were made available in 1999 but now are distributed from roughly 200 funds to meet a variety of charitable goals and causes.
“This grantmaking milestone has been made possible by the continued vision and leadership of donors who have consistently embraced the opportunity to help others and improve communities in our region through establishing Community Foundation funds that perpetually support nonprofits,” Lydia Ahrens, chair of the Community Foundation Board of Directors, said in a news release. “Equally important as the dollar amount that has been distributed, is the number of lives touched and growth of resources made available which enable individuals in our area to pursue a better quality of life.”
In addition to grant funding, the foundation also administers scholarships and donor-advised funds, which allow a donor to recommend grants throughout the year.
“Each dollar that is distributed is a reflection of a generous and forward-thinking donor’s legacy and desire to do good not only today, but for generations to come,” Community Foundation CEO Catherine Bocke Meckes said in the release. “We are more determined than ever to honor these legacies and intentions through grants and collaborations on both sides of the river.”
The majority of funds are endowed, which means the principal amount is invested and only a portion of earnings is distributed annually. This allows funds to always be available to support the work of nonprofits.