QUINCY — The Greater River Economic Development Foundation awarded three community leaders with Community Champion Awards on Wednesday for their efforts to keep residents informed and safe through the COVID-19 pandemic.
GREDF President Marcel Wagner presented the award to Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore, Adams County Health Department Administrator Jerrod Welch and Adams County Emergency Management Agency John Simon during a special ceremony at the Oakley-Lindsay Center.
Wagner said these three men were instrumental in the success of the Adams County Together task force, which has worked to provide COVID-related programs and information to individuals and business over the past year.
“The mayor, John and Jerrod were the core of this initiative and without their leadership, their advice and their counsel, the efforts that Quincy and Adams County developed wouldn’t be nearly as successful,” Wagner said.
GREDF marketing and communications director Joi Austin said the Community Champion Awards were the first of their kind but GREDF hopes to present them annually.
Moore said he thinks the award should go to the whole community and credited all of the people working behind the scenes to make the community shine.
“When we saw the disease burden spread in our community and get heavier, we did propose a mass rapid detection program,” Moore said. “And of course this mass vaccination site is the reason why Adams County is leading the state in percentage of population who are vaccinated. That doesn’t happen with just one or two people.”
Simon said there is one word that can summarize the success of handling the pandemic over the last year: partnerships.
“ACT is the perfect example of those partnerships and how everything is really rolled out not only in the last year for COVID but really how we think about everything here in Adams County,” Simon said.
Welch said he accepted the award on behalf of the community and all of the public health officials.
“This has been a long year and the one thing I knew going into this and have experienced through this is that this is a wonderful community,” Welch said.
In addition to the three honorees, Wagner also recognized a number of other community leaders, including the Adams County Board, Jeremy Wingerter and the rest of the United Way of Adams County, Latonya Brock and Jarid Jones of the Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, Bruce Guthrie of The District, Carol Brockmiller of Quincy Medical Group, Blessing Hospital, John Wood Community College President Michael Elbe, Phil Conover, Mark Reuschel of State Street Bank, Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Roy Webb and Reverend Timothy White
“This group has come together and really formed a unique partnership within our community that I think will be a model going forward,” Wagner said.