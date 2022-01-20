QUINCY — Chris Landwehr, executive director of the Oakley-Lindsay Center, says the building's solar project with should be up and running in the next couple weeks.
During a meeting of the Quincy Civic Center Authority Thursday, Landwehr said there have been some delays due to weather but Ameren will be performing testing on Friday.
In August, the Oakley-Lindsay Center entered into an agreement with Straight Up Solar to install the panels.
Landwehr said once the project is complete, the Oakley-Lindsay Center is expected to save about 65% on energy annually.
The project was halted in 2021 after the company the OLC was working with shuttered.
Under an agreement with StraightUp Solar, the company would install the panels, with the OLC agreeing to buy the electricity. A delivery fee is not charged for the power generated through the panels.
In the next few months, the building also will have the last remaining section of its original roofing replaced, Landwehr added.
Landwehr also announced that Wingfest would be canceled this year because a lack of vendors and the climbing price of chicken wings and oil.
According to Landwehr, it would take at least a dozen vendors to make the event possible and splitting roughly 2,000 attendees between five to six vendors won't work. He added that wing prices are sitting about $40 more per case than previous years.
"And $40 is $40 but when you get 160 cases of them, it adds up pretty quick," Landwehr said. "We usually just break even at the door anyway and make it up at bar sale and so forth but oil prices and wing prices and nobody having any staff or anything to cover vendors, we decided to postpone it."
