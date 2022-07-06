Concerns raised over 2 alternative recycling options for Quincy

QUINCY — Attendees of a public forum on Wednesday regarding alternative recycling options for Quincy had several concerns about changing the city’s current curbside recycling program.
Around 75 people met at the Quincy Town Center to learn about the future of Quincy recycling and submit any questions. Inquiries also were taken from an online survey that was open last week.
Curbside recycling customers currently pay $5 month for the service, which generates about $360,000 in annual revenues from the roughly 5,900 customers.
Quincy Director of Administrative Service Jeff Mays had said that the city ended the 2022 fiscal year with a $304,000 operating deficit for recycling. However, if the city were to continue its existing curbside program, it would have to come up with $930,000 in the next five years to replace its three recycling trucks.
Although the city is exploring more fiscally responsible recycling ideas, Mays assured attendees that the city does not intend to eliminate recycling.
“We’re trying to find a different way of doing what we do that can help make it more sustainable in the time to come,” Mays said.
Attitudes about raising the fees of the current recycling program were mixed.
Some attendees and surveyed residents felt that people committed to recycling or willing to pay a higher fee to keep a program alive. However, Mays said there is a greater concern about losing some of the city’s recycling population with a fee increase.
The first alternative recycling plan would be to run recycling routes every other week: a route on the north side of town the first week and a route on the south side the second week.
This option would use two recycle bins per household: one for fiber materials and one for non-fiber materials.
John Schafer, assistant director of central services, said this plan is estimated to have reduce staff costs of $147,700, reduced operations costs of about $50,000 and reduced capital outlay costs by going from three active recycling trucks to two.
“I’m not saying that’s the way we have to go, but most of the discussions we’ve had, that’s they way most communities we’ve spoken to have gone,” Schafer said.
The third option would be a preliminary concept of establishing three drop-off sites in the north, south and center of town. Paper, cardboard, plastic containers, metal cans and glass food containers would be accepted at each site.
Quincy Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte said the containers would be staged in convenient locations like a big box store or supermarket.
Startup costs for the third option is estimated at $220,000, which includes the purchase of a service truck, recycling containers, fencing and security. Annual operating costs are estimated at $200,000.
The city is expected to save about $95,000 from the sale of recyclables and the savings from avoiding the use of the city’s landfill.
“We believe it’s going to really spark up more recycling in town,” Mays said. “And as long as these sites are safe, convenient and secure, we believe they will be fully utilitized.”
However, some attendees felt the inconvenience of not leaving their recycling at their curb would result in a loss of recyclers. An additional concern was assisting the elderly who wished to dump their recycled materials.
Conte said he did not have a definitive answer to resolve access to the elderly but it is a matter that needs to be fully addressed before the council votes on a new plan.
Mays said the city is aiming to have the City Council vote on a proposal by early August.
