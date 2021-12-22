QUINCY — Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he hopes to reduce the number of standing city committees to five following a series of consolidations.
Troup outlined the proposed committee structures during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Based on the amount of business that has come before the Finance and Personnel committees this year, Troup said he intends to keep those two groups the same.
He then plans to establish a public safety committee that could be composed of the Police and Fire Aldermanic Committees, the Traffic Commission and the Animal Control Commission.
Troup also proposed a public works committee that could contain the Central Services, Aeronautics, Barge Dock, Street Lights and Right of Way and Utilities Committees.
A planning and growth committee could then incorporate the city’s loan committees, the Great River Economic Development Foundation and the Planning and Development Committee.
Outside of these committees, Troup said he also would like to create an executive committee consisting of the mayor and three aldermen.
“That way, we can still have in-depth discussions privately without having a public meeting,” Troup said. “And that group, I would expect that executive committee to be meeting on a monthly basis to talk about the issues that staff is working under and then the timing of when we expect to bring that (issue) to one of the committees or council meetings.”
In 2021, no meetings were scheduled for Quincy’s Street Lights, Safety or Planning and Development Committees, which may boil down to the lack of business coming before each body.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, chairman of the Fire Aldermanic Committee, said his committee only meets when there are expenditures for the fire department greater than $7,500.
Only one meeting had been scheduled for the City Hall Committee in 2021. This meeting was held to discuss possible renovation plans to City Hall’s second floor that would allow personnel from the neighboring annex building to relocate.
