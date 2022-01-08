Construction of new Sonic location close to finished

QUINCY — The construction of a new Sonic restaurant on the northeast corner of 15th and Broadway is nearly complete, according to Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer.
However, he added that the owner has not contacted the city for its final building and fire inspections, which are required before the business can open.
Quincy previously had three different Sonic locations at Sixth and Broadway, on North 24th Street and on Maine east of 36th.
The new location is being opened by a Keokuk-based franchisee.
Bevelheimer had said that this new franchisee is not connected with the three previous Sonic restaurants that operated in Quincy.
Representatives from Sonic could not immediately be reached for comment.
A Facebook page for the new Sonic drive-in has not been updated since April.
Founded in 1953, Sonic is the largest drive-in restaurant chain in the country with more than 3,500 restaurants in 46 states.
