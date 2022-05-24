Consulting services related to cyber attack total $645K so far

QUINCY — Outside consulting services related to the resolution of a cyber attack against Quincy earlier this month have cost the city about $645,000.
During a press conference Tuesday, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the city's insurance should be able to recuperate most of these expenses but the incident remains under investigation.
"We are having daily conversations with these experts to help us through this issue," Troup said. "The investigation continues as to the who, what (and) why."
The cyber attack was discovered May 7 and affected both city and Quincy Public Library systems. Personnel emails and phones were down the following Monday and staff were unable to process credit card payments for utility expenses.
Since then, the city has been able to restore email for most staff members. Troup said his email is still down but hopes to have all emails restored by Thursday.
Quincy IT Manager Corey Dean had said the restoration of staff emails basically required the creation of a new server. Troup thanked the IT department, city employees and the City Council for their cooperation.
"None of us had experience before May 7 of any cyber issues anything close to what the city has experienced," Troup said. "And being able to work through the City Council and our department heads and our consultants, it's been remarkable how we've been able to still function."
Although Troup did not confirm whether the incident was a ransomware attack, he said the investigation revealed that there had been a fee payable for the encryption key to unlock city data. Troup said he was not at liberty to say how much of the $645,000 was related to the encryption key fee.
"The city also has to follow the federal and state guidelines as to how to handle cyber issues like this," Troup said. "We do have a pending open file with the FBI so they're the agency that takes a look and monitors how and what we're doing with any cyber attack."
The investigation has determined that the attacker likely was not domestic, he added.
On Monday, the council approved two resolutions related to cyber security following a closed session: one authorizing an emergency payment for cyber security consulting services and one acknowledging the retention of outside consultants for information security services and cyber cryptocurrency and ransomware negotiation services.
Troup said he is aiming to have services fully restored within the next 30 days.
