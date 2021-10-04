Controversial police, fire chief ordinance tabled indefinitely

QUINCY — A heavily criticized ordinance to give Quincy's mayor the ability to appoint and terminate the city's police and fire chiefs was tabled indefinitely by the City Council on Monday.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup initially proposed tabling the ordinance for two weeks to allow time to finalize amendments to the ordinance. This motion was defeated by an 8-6 vote.
During a special meeting with the Quincy Board of Police and Fire Commissioners Monday morning, Troup said he met with the police and fire chiefs and union representatives on Thursday and tried to incorporate changes from those discussion into the revised ordinance.
"What I've come up with is what I refer to as an eight step process that we are building into the ordinance so that no matter who's mayor or city council changes, they will have to follow these eight steps," Troup said.
The revised ordinance would have allowed the mayor and City Council to present a budget and timetable to replace a resigning or retiring police or fire chief. Candidate applications would be sent to the mayor, who will work with city administrators to screen applicants.
If more than three candidates were identified, the police and fire board would be asked to narrow the selection. However, if the board rejected each candidate, Troup said the process would start over again.
If three candidates were found, the mayor would select an interview committee composed of a Democratic and Republican alderman, the mayor, one police and fire commissioner and one outside candidate.
When asked why the police and fire board was not notified in advance of the ordinance's first reading and why it was left out of the revision discussions, Troup said he accepted all criticism over issues of transparency.
"I have to do a better job pre-selling the aldermen," Troup said. "We do go through the committee structures so I don't know that that needs to be refined but the pre-selling, working with aldermen (and) working with the public as to what the bigger projects are, I've got to find a way of doing an acceptable job in doing that."
Troup added that the ordinance's creation was not in response to Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp being selected to replace Joe Henning.
"Of the three finalists that the stakeholders interviewed, I did not think Bernie was the top candidate," Troup said. "I think the other two finalists had more administrative leadership experience in a fire department. Bernie did not."
Barry Cheyne, chairman of the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners, once again spoke during Monday's council meeting in opposition to the ordinance. Cheyne said he felt the ordinance is wrought with potential for political interference.
"We don't need to do this," Cheyne said. "It's fraught with bad city governance and bad public perception, both dangerous for most importantly the health and wellness of nearly 150 sworn civilian public safety professionals."
After council discussion on the ordinance took a contentious turn, a motion was made to table the ordinance indefinitely.
The motion was approved by a 12-1 vote with Alderman Jack Holtschlag, D-7, voting no and Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, voting present.
Alderman Eric Entrup, R-1, who made the motion said he has never been for the ordinance since the beginning and he has like the process of selecting chiefs.
"For me, any amendments weren't really going to change my mind so I was ready to vote no tonight, last week (and) the week before," Entrup said.