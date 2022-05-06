QUINCY — Having spent his entire adult life with the Quincy Police Department, Chief Rob Copley said it may take some time for him to adapt to the civilian life.
But as he leaves the department he has dedicated the last 42 years of his life to, he has accepted one thing: the identity of a police department is not its chief.
“A police department is made up of great men and women who do a variety of jobs,” Copley said. “And how well a police department functions depends on those men and women who are on the street or the detectives or the people in those specialty positions, how well they do their job and their attitude.”
Copley announced his retirement in December effective Friday. In his 42 years, Copley has spent 12 years as a patrolman, four years as a youth specialist, two years as a sergeant while also supervising the department’s youth unit, six years as a lieutenant and 18 years as chief.
Chicago Police Department veteran Jonathan Lewin has tentatively accepted an offer to be the city’s next police chief. Until Lewin can be sworn in, Quincy Deputy Chief of Administrative Services Adam Yates will serve as interim chief starting Saturday.
Over the last four decades, Copley said the functions of law enforcement have constantly evolved. Technological innovations have simplified the most fundamental police functions such as writing tickets or calling the dispatch center.
“The job itself is the same,” Copley said. “It’s working with people (and) working for the community to serve and protect them.”
Throughout it all, Copley said two of the best tools that have come along are tasers, which have worked very well in gaining control of combative subjects with the least possibility of injuring the officer or offender, and body cameras.
Anticipating that body cameras would be mandatory at some point, Copley said the department started researching them about five years ago and spent two years testing what was on the market.
“(A body camera) can be great evidence in a criminal case, it can be great dividends to support an officer in the case of a complaint (and) it can be great evidence against an officer in the case that you know he does something wrong,” Copley said.
At a time where more and more officers are choosing to retire early or transfer to new departments every few years, morale can play a big part in an officer’s decision to commit to a community.
Copley said several factors play into a lack of morale with the police department, including the lack of a contract with the police union for the second year and the criminal justice reform bill signed last year.
The new law establishes stronger restrictions on a police officer’s use of force and how an officer can respond to a domestic dispute. The law also eliminates cash bail starting Jan. 1.
Copley said some officers who recently left Quincy stated that if they are going to work under Illinois’ new law enforcement regulations, they want to go somewhere with better pay and benefits and a different kind of law enforcement, such as the Illinois State Police.
Early in his career, Copley said he did consider transferring to other law enforcement agencies. He tested for police departments in Dallas and Kansas City and had been offered a job with the Utah Highway Patrol.
But after the 10-year mark, Copley said he felt Quincy was a good community in which to put down roots.
Before making rank, Copley said he planned to serve for 20 years, which grew to 30 years so he could max out his pension. But after becoming police chief and believing that the role suited him, he decided to stay with QPD as long as he felt productive.
“I guess the best thing I could say is there was never a great reason to leave,” Copley said.
Although budgeted at full staff for the 2023 fiscal year, the Quincy Police Department currently is down 10 officers. However, Copley is comfortable that a solid plan is in place to fill these slots once he leaves.
Copley said the department has identified 10 individuals who have come out of the latest testing period to fill 10 available academy slots.
“Obviously, it takes time to go through the academy and through the field training program,” Copley said. “But I feel good that we’re heading in the right direction.”
QPD also is working with the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners to put together a plan to accept lateral entry applications year round instead of just accepting them during the testing period, Copley said.
Currently, Quincy police officers must live within Adams County.
Although he was skeptical of expanding residency requirements in the past, Copley said he would be open to officers living outside the county or state.
“If they’re close enough to work here and they’re working here, they’re still going to spend money here, they’re still going to buy groceries here, they’re going to get their health care here so why not?” Copley asked.
Having spent his entire adult life as a police officer, Copley said he wants to begin his retirement decompressing and getting the feel for civilian life by spending time with his family, playing golf and working on a camper he has in Missouri.
But if an opportunity presented itself to serve some role in law enforcement down the road, Copley said he would not rule it out.
“I don’t have any plans to wear a badge again or anything with any great responsibility but who knows,” Copley said. “You never know what’s going to come up (or) what’s going to be fall in your lap or interest you.”
