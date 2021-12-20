QUINCY — The establishment of a Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation, which would oversee the development of an 89-acre stretch of the city’s riverfront, was accepted by the City Council on Monday.
Last week, the Adams County Board approved the establishment of the riverfront governance plan. The Quincy Park District must also accept the corporation before its nine-member board can be appointed.
Each of the three governing bodies must appoint two members, no more than one of which being an elected official. The other three board members would be at-large community members selected first by the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan Steering Committee and then by the board for subsequent terms.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said development authorities are designed as corporations and there will have to be some specific bylaws that will have to be drawn once the board is put in place.
He added that there are some public-private partnerships to be expected between government agencies.
“Anything that happens on city property down there actually is going to have city approval,” Bevelheimer said. “And you have park district property down there as well that will have to go through the park district.”
Although the riverfront corporation will be responsible for ensuring the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan is carried out, any allocation of city tax dollars towards development would have to go through the City Council.
The development corporation was accepted by a 12-2 vote with Aldermen Mike Farha, R-4, and Mike Rein, R-5, voting no.
The council also recommended to the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners the approval of $9,000 to the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police to assist in the search for a new Quincy Police Chief.
Chief Robert Copley announced last week that he would be retiring in May. Commissioner Barry Cheyne had said that the board would consider internal and external candidates.
