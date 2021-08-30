Council amends wastewater maintenance agreement

QUINCY — An amendment to a wastewater operation and maintenance agreement between Quincy and its contract operator, Inframark out of Houston, was approved by the city council Monday.
Quincy Director of Utilities and Engineering Jeffrey Conte said the city initially made a request to Inframark to take on some additional responsibilities at the sewage treatment plant and remote sites.
Inframark came back to the city with an initial offer and through negotiations, Conte said an agreement was reached with a scope that fits better with the city’s needs.
“There’s some work to be done on-site in terms of managing a new pumping system that we added for collecting and returning contaminated storm water,” Conte said. “We’re monitoring our interceptors, sewers (and) the diversion structures that will now be automated so that work is going to be included under their scope.”
Conte added that one of the major things Inframark will be handling is the management of the city’s biosolid land application project.
“The city, the sewage treatment plant and the water plant produce sludge that we land apply on local farms and that’s something that requires quite a bit of oversight,” Conte said. “There’s a lot of regulations both federal and state.”
The council also concurred with a Plan Commission recommendation to approve a special permit to develop a shop for an on-site water and fire damage restoration service on the 3100 block of North 12th Street. An ordinance authorizing the request is set to be drafted.
The applicant plans to demolish a home on the southwest corner of the property and use a 7,500-square-foot building on the site to employ five to 10 people.
A previous request to operate the business on the 2300 block of North 12th was withdrawn over concerns related to traffic.
However, a recommended request from Dick Brothers, Inc. to rezone properties on 10th and York streets to allow for the construction of a parking lot was referred back to the Plan Commission.