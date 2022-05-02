Council appoints new alderman, township supervisor

QUINCY — The city of Quincy gained a new 6th Ward alderman and township supervisor following a pair of council meetings Monday.
During a sine die meeting Monday afternoon, the City Council appointed Patty Maples to serve as an alderman in the sixth ward. She replaces former Alderman Katie Awerkamp, D-6, who announced her resignation last month after moving out of the ward.
The appointment was accepted without opposition.
During the regular City Council meeting Monday night, the City Council also accepted the appointment of Maggie Hoyt as the Quincy Township Supervisor.
Hoyt will replace former supervisor Cindy Brink, who announced her resignation last month effective last Friday.
Hoyt said she has worked with Brink for the last three years and her 30-plus years of service was invaluable to the community.
"I will do my best to fill (Brink's) shoes," Hoyt said.
The council also accepted a resolution during its sine die meeting urging the Illinois Comptroller to disallow the use of $5 million from the state's 911 fund to go toward the 988 fund. Instead, the resolution recommended that this new mental health initiative would be funded through general fund revenue.
Quincy and Adams County 911 Director Jessica Douglas said rules were adopted in July 2020 to establish 988 as a unique number.
As part of the state's fiscal 2023 budget, a sweep of 911 surcharge money would go toward a trust fund established for the service. Douglas said she was concerned about any potential impacts to surcharge revenue in the future.
"These types of projects should have their own funding streams, not the surcharge money," Douglas said.
