QUINCY — A $1.58 million bid for reconstruction work on Spring Street from Second to Third and Second Street from Spring to College was approved by the Quincy City Council Monday.
The work will consist of the laying of new concrete pavement, curb and gutter work, storm sewer repairs, sidewalk work and water main replacement.
During a Central Services Committee meeting ahead of the City Council meeting, Senior Project Engineer Steve Bange said the two reconstruction projects were combined by replacing water mains between the two roads.
Rees Construction came in with the lowest of four bids received by the city. Rees’ $1.5 million bid was roughly $300,000 less than an engineer’s estimate for the total project.
The Central Service Committee recommended the bid, which was immediately sent to the City Council.
“That was requested by Rees so they could lock in the material prices for a few of their items,” Bange said.
The resolution was approved 13-0. Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, was absent.
The council also approved the appointment of Bauer and Rick Ehrhart to the Riverfront Development Corporation Committee.
Adams County and the Quincy Park District already have selected members for the committee, which is responsible for overseeing 89 acres of Quincy Riverfront spanning from Kentucky to Spring, Third Street to the riverfront and the Maine Street right of way from the Third to Fourth.
