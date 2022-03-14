Council approves $179K in runway engineering contracts

QUINCY — Resolutions related to the engineering and planning of the fourth phase of the Quincy Regional Airport’s runway reconstruction project were approved by the City Council on Monday.
Both resolutions were for contracts with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly and both contracts would be funded 90% by the U.S. Department of Transportation, 5% funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation and 5% funded by the city.
The first resolution was for a $151,600 and the second was for a $27,600 contract. The city’s total share for these contracts will be about $8,900.
Gabriel Hanafin, interim director of the Quincy Regional Airport, was asked by Alderman Mike Rein-R-5, why the resolutions had to be split up.
“The first one was for repackaging of the phase four plans to be bid out,” Hanafin said. “And then the second one is for the actual services related to getting that out to bid.”
Both resolutions were approved without opposition. Alderman Jack Holtschlag, D-7, abstained and Alderman Eric Entrup, R-1 was absent.
Crawford, Murphy and Tilly also had been hired earlier this year to perform engineering services for the construction of a general aviation apron and roadway for a new corporate hangar in the airport’s enterprise zone.
