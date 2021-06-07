QUINCY — A nearly $2 million project to replace sanitary sewer, water main and lead water service lines on a three-block stretch of Oak Street was approved by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
The engineer's estimate for the project, which would run between Fifth and Eighth streets, was for about $1.9 million. Macomb-based Laverdiere Construction came in about $88,000 higher than that estimate.
Funding for the project is available in the city's water and sewer funds for the 2022 fiscal year.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, said a $2 million project across three blocks is an astronomical figure but the area experienced a complete sewer collapse.
"The neighbors have been looking at barrels up and down that street for six months now so they're going to be excited that this is being done finally," Bergman said.
Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said the project should start in 30 to 45 days.
The council also approved a $332,000 bid from Million Construction for a sanitary sewer extension that would serve twelve Harrison Plaza residences.
Million was the lowest of three bidders for the project. The engineer's estimate of the project was about $456,000.
Conte said the city has been working on this project for about a year and a half after residents started experiencing problems with their septic systems and wanted to connect to a public sewer.
"Over time, as the city grew up around it, (Harrison Plaza was) without sewer," Conte said.
In October, Conte said the council approved the project to go out to bid and also set a connection fee of $3,000 per household for residents.
The city would spend $300,000 out of its sewer fund for the project.
The council voted 9-4 in favor of the proposal. Aldermen Bergman, Dave Bauer, D-2; Parker Freiburg, R-3 and Mike Farha, R-4, voted against it.
Dissenting alderman voiced concerns about the fiscal burden of projects like this on the sewer fund and whether this would set an unfair precedent for future projects.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup also provided an update on the search to replace Alderman Jason Finney, R-3, who stepped down last week.
Troup said he has met with three candidates but encourages anyone in the Third Ward that may be interested in serving on the city council to contact his office at 217-228-4545.