QUINCY — Two engineering contracts totaling about $429,000 for projects at the Quincy Regional Airport were approved by the City Council on Tuesday.
The largest contract would be for $310,600 for engineering services for the construction of a general aviation apron and roadway for a new corporate hangar in the airport’s enterprise zone.
Airport director Sandy Shore said this will be a general aviation expansion that would welcome new developers.
“Our economic impact on the region is very important to us,” Shore said. “That includes supporting our local industries and bringing money into the region by expanding and maintaining our infrastructure like we are.”
The contract’s cost will be funded 90% by the state of Illinois and 10% by the city of Quincy. The city’s share of the costs have been included in the current fiscal year budget.
The second contract was for $118,600 for the second phase of the airport’s roughly $30 million airport runway project, which is 90% funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation, 5% funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation and 5% funded by the city.
Crawford, Murphy and Tilly was the firm hired to work on both projects.
The council voted 12-0 in favor of both resolutions. Alderman Jack Holtschlag, D-7, abstained and Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, was absent.
Quincy Director of Administrative Service Jeff Mays also presented a couple of additional expenditures to be considered for the city’s roughly $9 million surplus funds.
Proposed expenses include $250,000 in post-employment benefits for retirees and $147,000 in outfitting expenses for the airport’s fire truck.
Quincy Comptroller Sheri Ray said these amendments will be added to a budget ordinance that underwent its second reading on Tuesday.
