QUINCY — A $47.2 million spending plan for the 2023 fiscal year was approved by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the budget was conservative and the city tried to keep staff, its major expense, relatively level.
However, he also agreed with several aldermen’s concerns that with inflation and gas prices on the rise, Quincy could hit a wall financially in the near future. And as gas prices increase, there will be less room for discretionary spending, which could affect sales taxes, he added.
“It is something we’ve been watching for months and we haven’t seen dips yet,” Troup said. “There’s some leveling but I think as we are today, looking at the projections, I think it’s a fair educated guess as to where we are.”
He added that the city wasn’t banking on a $9 million surplus from the 2022 fiscal year, which doesn’t include $5.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act revenue.
The budget was approved 11-1 with Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, voting no. Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, was absent and there is a vacant seat in the Sixth Ward following the resignation of Katie Awerkamp, D-6.
The budget will include a $15.3 million spending plan for the Quincy Police Department, which includes a $4.4 million fully funded annual pension obligation and a $12.9 million spending plan for the Quincy Fire Department, which factors a 3.35% increase to salaries and benefits.
Quincy Central Services Director Kevin McClean said he is projecting about $1.25 million of revenue for the garbage fund and about $1.3 million in expenditures. Therefore, the city will request about $33,000 in general fund revenue to make up for this shortfall.
As the city explores alternative recycling options to its curbside program, McClean said he will be asking for $317,000 to subsidize the city’s recycle fund for fiscal 2023.
The driving force of the decision to explore new recycling programs is the cost of replacing three recycling trucks, which could cost up to $1 million, McClean added. One of the concerns raised during a series of budget hearings leading up to the vote was mandatory utility expenses in the near future, such as lead service line replacement obligations from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The city of Quincy would be required to replace 6,200 lines over 20 years starting in 2017, which could come at an annual expense to the city of more than $2 million without state or federal assistance.
“We’re hoping that there’s going to be significant grants but based on the last federal bill, they were offering a 50% principal forgiveness on loans for lead service line replacement over the next five years,” Conte said. “I don’t know if that’s going to continue.”
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, had questioned how the city could replace revenue when these mandates take place during a budget hearing last week.
“We’ve been going the right direction as far as having to fix the infrastructure underground but that’s part of the problem too and the frustration of the public,” Bergman said. “We’re talking about millions and millions of dollars but they don’t see any of this (and) they don’t understand what it really means to them and the importance of it.”
Conte said the city has spent about $59 million on underground water and sewer projects in the last eight years.
