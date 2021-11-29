QUINCY — An amended ordinance to establish new liquor license regulations for Quincy’s bars, restaurants and video gaming parlors was approved by the City Council on Monday.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the only amendment approved ahead of the Monday’s meeting was to move the trigger date for eligible applicants for I1 licenses, which are specific to video gaming parlors, to Nov. 29.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, proposed another amendment to double a $100 terminal fee. Half of this fee then would be paid by the gaming machine operator and half would be paid by the machine owner.
A similar amendment was suggested by Matt Boudreau of Wine on Broadway during the first reading of the ordinance.
“(The amendment) doesn’t increase the cost to the tavern owners,” Rein said.
The ordinance was approved by a 11-1 vote with Alderman Dave Bauer, D-2, voting no, Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, voting present and Alderman Parker Freiburg, R-3, recusing himself.
Additional changes include the establishment of a Class A1 liquor license for bars, which are defined as having made 50% or more of their revenues from liquor sales.
Class A2 licenses would be for restaurants, which would have generated 50% or more of their revenues from food sales.
The number of nightclubs in Quincy also would be capped at six under the new ordinance.
