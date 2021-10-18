Council approves contract to evaluate city hall improvements

QUINCY — A $60,000 contract with Klingner and Associates to perform engineering services related to proposed renovations to Quincy City Hall was approved by the City Council on Monday.
The city has discussed relocating the four township and general assistance staff members working on the second floor of the neighboring annex building and the nine planning and development and inspection personnel on the third floor into City Hall during committee.
Currently, the Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials is housed in the first floor of the annex building. Should city officials relocate to City Hall, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he would hope the annex building could be sold so the city would not be responsible for maintenance.
Before the vote, questions were raised about possible HVAC improvements and the long-term use of the building.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said HVAC work will depend on the results of the study.
“Right now, our system was put in in 2008 and we’ve had a lot of trouble with cooling units on the roof so those need to be replaced,” Conte said. “The duct work is kind of scattered. There’s a lot of issues with getting cooling and heating to the right areas of the building so once the space allocation study (is done), that would obviously redefine where the air needs to go.”
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, said he’s not sure how much sense it makes to invest in a building with a basement that has experienced significant mold and drainage issues and a crumbling exterior.
Therefore, Farha said he would like to look at the option of a new city hall building down the road in addition to a recommendation for repairs to the existing building.
The City Council also approved a 2.75% wage increase for non-union city employees making less than $100,000. Quincy Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays said this would affect 55 employees.
Troup said the increases were approved dating back to May 1.
“I think it’s going to take a little over a week so on the next payroll, which should be two weeks from this last Thursday, it should be on employees’ checks,” Troup said.
An additional $215,000 for the Quincy Fire Department's budget also was approved by the City Council on Monday, with $152,000 going toward overtime and call-in pay costs, $50,000 for the window replacement project at Central Fire Station and $13,000 for breathing apparatuses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.