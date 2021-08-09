Council approves first step to expand enterprise zone to Quincy Town Center

QUINCY — An agreement between property owners of the Mid Town Business District to allow their properties to be included in the expansion of the Quincy and Adams County Enterprise Zone was approved by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
The agreement is between Quincy Cullinan LLC, which owns the Quincy Town Center; Charles and Kathie Marx, who own the former Sears and County Market locations nearby and Larson Family Real Estate Trust, which owns Slumberland.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said this is the first of many steps to authorize the expansion. A public hearing must be held regarding the expansion and the proposal must be approved by Quincy, Mount Sterling, Adams County and Brown County before being submitted to DCEO.
“Nothing about this says that this is done,” Bevelheimer said during last week’s Quincy Finance Committee meeting. “This is just the process that we need to go forward if we’re going to extend the enterprise zone to the Mid Town Business District.”
The council voted 13-0 in favor of the agreement. Alderman Richie Reis, D-6, was absent.
If the expansion was approved, Mid Town Business District properties would not be eligible for a property tax abatement that grants properties within the zone boundaries to receive 100% abatement of real estate taxes on the increased assessment amount only.
However, the area still would be eligible for exemptions from city, county and state sales taxes on building materials that will be permanently incorporated into real estate.
This is not the only resource the city is utilizing to encourage development at the Quincy Town Center.
As a business development district, a 1% retail sales tax or 1% hotel-motel tax is imposed on commercial or retail properties in the designated midtown area to fund new construction on any blighted properties.
The council also authorized demolition expenditures for 803 N. Sixth in the amount of $12,500 for debris removal and site cleanup, which prompted discussion from council members concerned that the city is continuing to foot the bill for neglected properties it doesn’t own.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the city has taken over neglected business and properties of no value and only inherits the liability to clean it up, which has to stop.
“The landlords are doing this to us now and they’ve been doing it for over a decade,” Troup said. “They have a for-profit business, they run it but what happens after they have decided not to reinvest money into their properties, they’re having more and more difficulty in renting out the property, they get to the point where they can’t rent out the property and what do they do? They abandon it.”