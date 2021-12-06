QUINCY — An ordinance establishing a $102,000 levy for the Historic Quincy Business District special service area was approved by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said some aldermen have voiced concerns about setting another tax. And although alternative revenue sources should be discussed with the business group, SSA taxpayers have been in support.
“They’re happy with it, they’re working and we haven’t heard any kind of an outcry from other property owners to say don’t do it too much,” Troup said. “And until that happens, I think we’ll go ahead and work with them.”
The ordinance was approved by a 9-2 vote with Aldermen Jeff Bergman, R-2, and Mike Rein, R-5, voting no. Aldermen Tony Sassen, R-4; Richie Reis, D-6, and Ben Uzelac, D-7, were absent.
Rein said the work of the District has been very successful but he doesn’t think it’s necessary for the city to stay involved through an SSA to sustain the organization. He added that businesses could pay the same contributions they pay through the SSA in the form of membership fees.
Bruce Guthrie, former executive director of The District, had said last week that voluntary contributions amount to anywhere between $150,000 and $175,000.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, said he has gone back and forth on the issue over the years but SSA members have said that they are fine paying the tax. He also did not receive any phone calls from members of the district voicing their opposition.
“It’s the people in the SSA’s responsibility in my opinion to come and say uncle, (that) they don’t want to do it (and) they don’t think they’ve got anything to show for it,” Farha said.
In addition to the SSA levy, the council also approved an ordinance authorizing a $7.7 million levy for the city of Quincy for the 2022 fiscal year.
The council also approved a resolution recommending the purchase of a patch truck from Bergkamp Inc. out of Salina, Kan.
Central Services Director Kevin McClean said the truck would be identical to the vehicle that was leased by the city to perform patch work over the summer. The only difference would be that the proposed truck would be brand new.
“We don’t really have the capability of working on (the leased truck) and the nearest dealer is pretty far away so the one that we want to purchase, everything is brand new and it’s a truck that we can work on,” McClean said.
The resolution authorizing the purchase was approved without opposition.
Troup said he would expect to receive the truck in early March and the city could put it to work pretty quickly after that.
