QUINCY — Three infrastructure projects that total over $1 million were approved by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
The first was a roughly $330,000 bid from County Contractors out of Quincy for the 2021 Sidewalk Replacement Project. The engineer’s estimate for the project was $350,000.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said this project consists of 28 projects in total.
“They were of larger size than what our crews typically work on so we contract that out, had a great price with County Contractors so we moved forward with that,” Troup said.
The council then approved a $243,000 bid from Laverdiere Construction for the 2021 Sewer Repair Project.
This work will consist of replacing a failed sewer and a portion of the pavement at Elm from North 15th to North 16th, replacing a sewer cleanout with a manhole in the 2800 block of Kingsridge, replacing a manhole and sewer on Prentis Avenue, replacing the failed pipe culvert under Morton Drive at North Fifth, adding an inlet and storm sewer on North 26th between Cherry and Cedar and adding an inlet and storm sewer at the south end of Northridge.
Lastly, the council approved the expenditure of about $465,000 for all costs associated with the resurfacing of North 48th between Maine and Columbus. The authority also is given to reimburse Adams County upon receipt of the invoice.
Earlier this month, the county board awarded a $1.2 million contract to Diamond Construction Company for the surfacing work.
Also during the meeting, Barry Cheyne of the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners continued the board’s objections to an ordinance giving the mayor the authority to appoint and fire police and fire chiefs with the advice and consent of the council.
Although there has been no communication with the board about revising the ordinance, Cheyne said there are some cost-effective alternatives.
“Change the ordinance to select chief candidates only from the within the departments, develop a succession plan, which we’ve already implemented (and) implement an aggressive leadership development plan so members of the department can choose a Chief track or a non-Chief track,” Cheyne said.
The ordinance is expected to have a third reading and vote during the next council meeting.
Troup said he has met with Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley and is meeting with aldermen this week. If time permits, he said he will also meet with the board.
“The fire and police commissioners, they’re doing a good job,” Troup said. “Most of what they do will be unchanged and there is a role that I have outlined in the alternative proposal that they would be involved more so than what they have anybody outside their three commissioners operating today.”