Council approves retail, hospitality development program

QUINCY — An economic development program that would invest $500,000 of food and beverage tax revenue annually toward the construction of new retail and hospitality projects in Quincy was approved Monday.
A resolution authorizing the program, which was tabled last week, was amended to expand the scope of eligible projects to include retail establishment as well as hotels.
Under the terms of the program, only new construction would qualify for funding, money must be spent on the acquisition of real estate and new construction would have to occur within the city’s hospitality corridor from Broadway to State and from Fourth to the riverfront.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said targeted projects, as new construction, would not be eligible for tax increment financing.
“The other issue is that our TIF budget is committed so we really don’t have any funds right now that we can fund a project of this nature,” Bevelheimer said.
The program originally stipulated that only projects with a minimum of 100 units would be eligible. Mayor Mike Troup said this language was removed because some hotel chains have a set footprint below 100 units.
“Right now, I think we’ll be happy with a 92-room hotel,” Troup said.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, said he was concerned about pigeon-holing these incentives for new projects within a limited part of the community.
The resolution authorizing the program was approved by a 9-5 vote with Aldermen Bergman; Dave Bauer, D-2; Mike Farha, R-4; Anthony Sassen, R-4, and Mike Rein, R-5, voting no.
The council also approved a $100,000 request from Cullinan Properties to replace the roof of the Quincy Medical Group’s cancer treatment and surgery center.
The money would come out of the Mid-Town Business District fund, which collects a 1% retail sales tax from all businesses within the district. The fund currently has about $103,000 and is projected to collect another $240,000 by the end of fiscal 2023.
The council voted 10-4 in favor of the resolution with Aldermen Richie Reis, D-6, Bergman, Bauer and Sassen voting no.
