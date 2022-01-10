QUINCY — A rehabilitation program designed to incentivize the renovation of vacant small housing units in Quincy was approved by the City Council on Monday.
The Small Rental Rehabilitation Program was used in Quincy between 1996 and 2009 thanks to grant funding from the Illinois Housing Development Authority.
However, this iteration of the program would be funded by a $1 million general fund contribution from the city with the goal of funding 12 rental unit renovation in each of the next four years.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said there are about 1,400 units west of 18th Street that are vacant and the way to rectify this is to offer financial assistance to the development community to make them safe.
“We would not pay out our contribution towards a project until a certificate of occupancy is issued,” Bevelheimer said. “So at the end of the process, when a unit is ready to be occupied, is when we would issue our money.”
The city could allocate $20,000 per rental unit but the incentive would not exceed 50% of the total cost to rehabilitate, construct or convert a unit.
Although aldermen would be ineligible for this incentive, Bevelheimer said elected officials not representing the city could receive assistance.
Properties would be subject to an annual inspection to ensure maintenance is being performed. A mortgage also would be put on a renovated property for five years to ensure developers meeting certain conditions.
“We want to make sure we’re encouraging homes to get renovated and not just pay for maintenance,” Bevelheimer said.
A committee composed of the mayor, aldermen and a local banker may also be formed to monitor the properties’ progress.
The council voted 9-0 in favor of the ordinance with Alderman Anthony Sassen, R-4, voting present. Aldermen Eric Entrup, R-2; Parker Freiburg, R-3; Mike Farha, R-4, and Mike Rein, R-5, were absent.
The council also approved the appropriation of about $1 million of motor fuel tax dollars for asphalt resurfacing projects throughout the city. Another $491,000 was appropriated for the purchase of concrete, asphalt patching, road salt and other items for road maintenance.
