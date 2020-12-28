QUINCY — The approval of RKBA Range as the firearms training facility for the Quincy Police Department on Monday drew concerns from some council members about neighboring property owners.
Alderman Jack Holtschlag, D-7, said there had been a complaint from a neighbor of the range last year about shots being fired and asked Quincy Police Chief Robert Copley if anything had been done to rectify this.
Copley said an issue came up five years ago where a neighboring property owner said rifle rounds were going off on his property and the police worked with the owner to safely resolve the situation.
Since that issue, Copley said police have not heard any other complaints about rounds leaving the range and it is up to the neighbors to report those issue so the police may investigate and resolve the problem.
“We can’t work to fix something if nobody tells us there’s a problem,” Copley said.
A resolution approving the use of the facility in the amount of $8,165 was approved by a vote of 8-5-2, including the vote of Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore. Aldermen Tonia McKiernan, D-1; Richie Reis, D-6; Katie Awerkamp, D-6; Ben Uzelac, D-7 and Holtschlag voted no.
Copley said the department had its own range on 12th Street, which allowed department training to be conducted 10 times a year. But cutbacks limited training to once or twice a year.
By moving to RKBA, Copley said officers will get the training they need six to seven times a year.
In the past, Quincy police had a contract with PASA Park near Barry. However, Copley said the one-hour travel times forced the city to pay overtime.