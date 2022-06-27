QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a three-year agreement with CGI Digital to create a Community Showcase Video Program during its Monday meeting.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the city already had been looking at ways to spruce up its website and was advised to consider adding more videos. The city was looking to upgrade its website but priorities shifted following the cyber attack to the city in early May, he added.
Troup later learned about the free service offered by CGI Digital during a trip to Washington D.C. for the U.S. Conference of Mayors.
By adding videos of local events happening in the city, Troup said he hopes it would make visitors feel better about coming to Quincy, staying in Quincy’s hotels and eating at Quincy’s restaurants.
“We’ve got some great events coming up (but) I don’t know how fast we can get them here to start doing everything but the sooner we start, the better off we’ll be,” Troup said.
The resolution was approved without opposition 13-0. Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, was absent.
According to the company’s website, CGI Digital was formed in 1987 and initially worked with municipalities to create hand-drawn “personality maps” of small- and medium-sized municipalities across the country.
The maps then evolved into a program of street banners before the company moved to making online video tours of the communities it served.
Quincy IT Manager Corey Dean said the service will be completely free to the city.
“Job and visitor recruitment is really the goal,” Dean said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.