QUINCY — The Quincy City Council authorized police and fire pension funding for the 2023 fiscal year during its Monday meeting.
The fire pension contribution would be about $4.2 million and the police pension contribution would be about $3.8 million.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the aldermen were made aware of the funding levels and he didn’t think there were any surprises.
“The last few years, the city has been trying to pay more into it than what the minimal actuary (is),” Troup said. “We picked the higher of the two reports and we’ll continue to do that.”
Prior Monday’s council meeting, James Ritchie of Lauterbach and Amen provided an update on future police and fire pension obligations, which could near $13 million total in 10 years.
Benefit payments are anticipated to increase by 25% over the next five years and 55% over the next 10 years. This would amount to roughly $10.3 million in pension payments for police and fire in five years and $12.7 million in payments in 10 years.
“This is fairly typical for a fund of this size, the stratification of members and when we think they’re going to retire,” Ritchie said. “So while yes these are very large numbers, we do agree, it’s not uncommon from what we’re seeing from other funds.”
The council also approved a resolution that had been tabled last week recommending approval of a $565,000 contract with Crawford, Murphy and Tilly to provide engineering and planning services for the second phase of the Quincy Regional Airport’s roughly $30 million runway project.
Seven properties also advanced through the city’s fix or flatten program: 1700 Kochs Lane, 525 S. Sixth, 914 Cherry, 410 College, 414 Elm, 630 N. Fifth and 606 N. Sixth.
