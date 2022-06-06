QUINCY — A $150,000 resolution for Microsoft Office 365 licenses and necessary migration services and a $9,000 resolution annual IT maintenance and the migration to a cloud solution were authorized by the Quincy City Council Monday.
The proposals are meant to minimize the risk of exposure to another cyber attack, according to Quincy Mayor Mike Troup.
“Everything we’re doing at the recommendation of our outside advisors is to bring the information back but also make it more difficult to have some other cyber issue,” Troup said.
Last month’s cyber attack left the city without emails for staff for several days. However, Quincy IT Manager Corey Dean said with cloud service, the city would not lose communications.
The city also would have unlimited storage for backing up its email servers, Dean added.
During a Technology Committee meeting ahead of Monday’s council meeting, Troup estimated that it will be another six weeks before the city fully recovers from the cyber attack. However, consultants are yet to find any personal information or corporate information from customers, clients are employees that has been breached.
The council also recommended the denial of a special permit for planned development at Shottenkirk Chevrolet at 2304 Locust to increase the number of overhead doors from four to six.
The work already had been completed but Shottenkirk officials had been advised earlier this year that a permit was required. Representatives maintained that they had been advised by the city that a permit was not required to perform the renovations.
An ordinance creating the role of a public works director also was approved by council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.