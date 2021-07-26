QUINCY — After being tabled for nearly a month, an ordinance that would open up the Quincy Economic Development Revolving Loan Program, or Q-Fund, to commercial retail business was approved by the city council Monday.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the loan program, which has been around for decades, had been geared toward manufacturing projects but was expanded to more commercial uses.
“This will bring down the minimum to $50,000 and will include retail or virtually any business within the city limits of Quincy,” Troup said.
Applicants will now include existing businesses located outside of Quincy considering relocation, business start-ups considering moving to Quincy, new or existing minority-owned businesses and new or existing female-owned businesses.
The loan funding could cover land or building acquisition, construction of a new facility, renovations to an existing facility, public infrastructure improvements or the purchase of inventory or supplies.
Loan amounts will range from $50,000 to $500,000. An infrastructure loan, however, will only be eligible for $300,000.
The ordinance would also reduce the amount of application paperwork and eliminate existing loan programs that historically have not been utilized.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, proposed an amendment to the ordinance that would preclude city and county elected officials from participating in the program.
“It will clear out some of the transparency that people have concerns about government and we’re not dealing ourselves into our own programs,” Farha said.
The ordinance was approved 10-3 with aldermen Greg Fletcher, R-3; Mike Rein, R-5 and John Mast, R-5, voting no. Alderman Kelly Mays was absent.