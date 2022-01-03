Council maintains hotel, purchase tax rates

QUINCY — The Quincy City Council agreed to set hotel motel and home rule sales tax rates at their existing levels during its Monday meeting.
Each tax requires an annual rate review due before the end of January.
The home rule sales tax rate is set at 1.5%. This tax collected about $9.2 million in the 2020 and 2021 fiscal years and is projected to collect about $10.9 million in the 2022 fiscal year.
“The 1.5% home rule sales tax is generating the ample amount of revenue to sustain operations so obviously we don’t want to overtax,” Quincy Comptroller Sheri Ray said.
The hotel motel tax rate is set at 8%.
The COVID-19 pandemic’s shutdown led to a loss of hotel motel tax revenue but it appears to be on the rise based on 2022 fiscal year projects.
The tax generated close to $1 million in fiscal 2020, about $683,000 in fiscal 2021 and is projected to raise about $966,000 in fiscal 2022.
Prior to the regular meeting, the council held a Committee of the Whole meeting to discuss possible uses of an unrestricted fund balance of about $9 million.
Several council members wished to put a primary focus on infrastructure.
Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, said the council owes it to the citizens to make sure it is taking care of infrastructure, putting additional money into police and fire pensions and covering bond debt.
“And if that’s a combination of some of it going towards (Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director) Jeffrey Conte for divvying up infrastructure for large projects and then some of it going to the wards for us to have individual smaller projects such as alleys and sidewalks that’s fine,” Bergman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.