QUINCY — A $500,000 commitment of tax increment financing dollars to the renovation of the former Illinois State Bank building on 531 Hampshire was authorized by the Quincy City Council on Monday.
Developers Ryan Jude Tanner and Jay Krottinger are planning to convert the building into a boutique hotel with 25 to 30 rooms and restaurant space on the first floor.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said TIF participation for a development project generally is 20 to 25% of the project’s total costs. However, the city would only be committing 5% of the hotel renovation’s costs.
“Another element that I think the council needs to be aware of is our participation doesn’t get triggered until we issue a certificate of occupancy, so when the project is done, and they’re projecting a two-year time frame is when we’ll pay out,” Bevelheimer said.
Tax increment financing works by capping the base value of a blighted area of a municipality. Any property taxes collected from properties within that development area up to that base value are put in the city’s general fund. Any taxes collected above the capped value are put into a special account reserved for economic development expenses.
The council voted without opposition in favor of the TIF expenditure.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, who voted present, said although the project is noble, the private market should determine whether it will play out. He added that as a public-private partnership, the public is putting in tax dollars through TIF without any guarantee of a return.
“I know you’re going to say we’re getting potentially more tax revenue off of it but that’s questionable,” Farha said to Bevelheimer. “And my concern is what do we say to large investors who get nothing who build $10 (million), $20 (million) and $30 million structures and they get absolutely nothing?”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said he supports the project and thinks it would tie into the city’s plans for the Sixth Street Promenade.
“This building has been vacant for several years, the current owner really has no interest or capability in doing anything with it and I think this is a great opportunity,” Troup said.