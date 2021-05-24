QUINCY — The Quincy City Council approved a supplemental budget ordinance on Monday that would provide for three additional concrete workers in the Central Service department.
Local sales and home rule tax revenue projections were adjusted to add another $335,000 to the budget based on sales tax receipts from May and the five-year average growth of home rule taxes. This money will fund the salary and benefits of three concrete employees.
Following a special finance committee meeting, the council agreed to waive the ordinance’s three readings and unanimously approve it.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the positions will be posted on Tuesday and the employees will help with concrete, asphalt and road work going forward.
“Hopefully, we can get them hired as soon as possible and get them to work,” Troup said.
According to a memo to the council, sales taxes revenue was $63,000, or about 9%, ahead of budget projections. Home rule tax revenue was about $89,000, or roughly 14%, ahead.
The ordinance also includes nearly $1 million in additional expenses from the motor fuel tax fund for Rebuild Illinois capital plan projects. The funding would come from a combination of Rebuild Illinois grants the city received in March and motor fuel tax reserves.
The city council also approved a resolution accepting the low bid from Million Construction in the amount of $76,795 for the construction of sidewalks an North 24th Street between Northbrook and Southbrook.
Half of the funds for the project will be paid by grants obtained by Friends of the Trails.