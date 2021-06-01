QUINCY — The Quincy City Council agreed on Tuesday to refer a special use request for a new Carter’s Coffee Bar location on North Seventh and Broadway to the Traffic Commission for further review.
Three properties at the northwest corner of the intersection would be developed into a drive-thru location with a walk-up window for customers ordering in advance. The fourth property would remain as a parking lot.
The petitioner’s hope is to alleviate traffic from Carter’s Coffee’s existing location on Maine Street. The city’s Plan Commission recommended the proposal at its last meeting.
The motion to delay the advancement of the project was made by Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, who said that he and Alderman Dave Bauer, R-2, are very supportive of the plan but acknowledge that it will generate a lot of traffic on Broadway.
“We want to try to be proactive instead of reactive to this and try to look at anything that was not discussed so far to this point or brought up during the Plan Commission from the engineering standpoint and from the police department standpoint as far as traffic control and traffic safety for the vehicles and for pedestrians because there’s going to be a lot more traffic in that area,” Bergman said.
The drive-thru would include a two-lane entrance that merges into one lane and would accommodate 16 vehicles. Traffic would enter and exit through North Seventh.
Also on Tuesday, Alderman Jason Finney, R-3, announced that he would be stepping down from the city council after moving out of the district.
“It has been an honor to serve the city of Quincy and to represent the third ward and I just want to say thank you and I’m truly humbled and honored by this experience,” Finney said.