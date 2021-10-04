QUINCY — After months of debate, the Quincy City Council ultimately denied an ordinance establishing a registration process for residential rental property owners on Monday.
The motion was defeated 9-5 with Aldermen John Mast, R-5; Richie Reis, D-6; Katie Awerkamp, D-6; Ben Uzelac, D-7, and Jack Holtschlag, D-7, voting yes.
The ordinance went through substantial revisions over the course of five public hearings of the Residential Rental Property Registration Committee, which was composed of aldermen, property owners and other stakeholders.
Some of the most contested elements of the ordinance, including a self-certification program that would be enforced under the penalty of a perjury, were removed from the ordinance through this process.
Mast said he met the ordinance with a great deal of skepticism when it was first presented but through the process, it was determined by multiple parties that it this was the way to go and the amendments made the ordinance much more palatable.
“I believe that moving this forward is the best way to get something on the books for the city for some type of internal registration and giving the city some ability to reach out to landlords when there is a problem,” Mast said.
Alderman Eric Entrup, R-1, meanwhile, said he was echoing the voice of his constituents in his no vote.
“I was happy with the way it got narrowed down to what it got narrowed down but I still think it was bad timing for a lot of people in the area,” Entrup said. “For landlords, the eviction moratorium I think has made it harder on a lot of people trying to actually make a business of it.”