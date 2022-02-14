Council tables new appointment to police, fire commission

QUINCY — The appointment of former Quincy Alderman Jason Finney to the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners was tabled for two weeks during Monday’s council meeting.
If accepted by the City Council, Finney would replace Kerry Anders, who was approved as a commissioner on Jan. 28, 2019 to a three-year term.
Anders said during the public forum of Monday’s meeting that his appointment became effective in March of 2019 and city code indicates that commissioners are appointed to serve until the end of the then current municipal year.
Although he wouldn’t be against stepping away from the board, Anders said he would like the process to be done in accordance with the city code and would like to stay through the process to replace Police Chief Rob Copley.
“I’d like to see to some completion what we started with the police search and see what we can do,” Anders said.
Troup said he asked the council to table the measure ahead of Monday’s meeting because some issues came up that he didn’t get the answers to by the time the meeting came to order.
The Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners has conducted multiple meetings since January to outline its hiring price for a new police chief.
After five-month search process to appoint a new Quincy fire chief last year, things turned contentious between city administration and the police and fire board after an ordinance was introduced to reassign hiring authority for police and fire chiefs to the mayor. The council would vote to table this ordinance indefinitely.
However, both Anders and Troup said they had a productive meeting on Thursday to go over the police chief search.
According to the board’s police chief hiring schedule, finalists will be chosen by the city on April 11 and a daylong assessment of skills would be performed April 21. A final selection would be announced May 16, which would be a couple weeks into the board’s 2023 municipal year.
The City Council also heard a presentation on a $350,000 cash balance accumulated by Quincy Township.
Quincy Township Supervisor Cindy Brink said the hope would be to commit this balance to the city of Quincy for the Small Rental Rehab Program.
The city of Quincy already has committed $1 million to this program. However, Troup said the council will have to decide whether it wants to add this $350,000 on top of the $1 million committed to the program or if it wants to redistribute $350,000 in funding towards another cause.
“That’s something that we’ll have to have the aldermen or the committee take another look at how they want to do that,” Troup said.
