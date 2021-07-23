QUINCY — An agreement between Adams County and the city of Quincy to share the costs of a $1.2 million resurfacing project on 48th Street will be up for council approval on Monday.
The resurfacing work would stretch from Maine Street to just north of Columbus Road but would not include the Broadway intersection.
There also will be concrete curb and gutter removal and placement, pavement markings and sidewalks improvements to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
According to the agreement, the county will cover about $765,000 of the estimated project costs and the city will cover about $461,000.
Last week, the Adams County Board voted to appropriate $459,000 from its motor fuel tax fund and $150,000 from the county’s matching tax fund for the county’s share of expenses. Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider also was authorized to sign any and all agreements with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the city of Quincy.
Adams County Engineer Jim Frankenhoff had said that the IDOT will have to approve the final plan since the 48th Street stretch cross Broadway.
“The county agrees to have their engineering representatives inspect the project work and certify that all is reasonably completed in accordance with the IDOT specifications,” the agreement read. “Written certification shall be included with the final request for payment.”
The scope of the work will not affect county or city utilities or drainage facilities. Therefore, the prior maintenance responsibilities for those items would remain unchanged, the agreement said.